Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 2,820 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 267.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,875 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 2.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,697,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 26.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,993 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 9.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
TopBuild Stock Down 0.6 %
BLD opened at $207.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.41. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $140.66 and a twelve month high of $232.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.50.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $201.00 to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.00.
TopBuild Company Profile
TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.
