Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 3,499 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FAST. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 7.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.2% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. TCM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.8% during the second quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.7% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 6.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FAST. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

In related news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $798,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FAST opened at $51.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.02 and a 200 day moving average of $49.76. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $43.73 and a twelve month high of $60.74.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

