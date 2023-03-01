Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys New Stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 14,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 285.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 15,006 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the third quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 1.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 56,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney during the third quarter worth approximately $869,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney during the third quarter worth approximately $329,000. 79.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HWC. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $49.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.69. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Hancock Whitney Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.62 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.02. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 35.69% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $375.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 18.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 6,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $334,551.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

Featured Stories

