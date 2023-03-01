Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys New Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IPG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,196.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,280,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796,432 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,707,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,691,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,059 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 7,694,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,785,000 after purchasing an additional 814,600 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 377.5% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 909,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,237,000 after buying an additional 718,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 184.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,029,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,981,000 after purchasing an additional 668,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

IPG stock opened at $35.54 on Wednesday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $39.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.95 and its 200-day moving average is $31.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 48.74%.

IPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America raised Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN), IPG DXTRA, and Corporate and Other.

