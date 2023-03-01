Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 9,466 World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWE. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 188.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,164,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,765,000 after purchasing an additional 760,365 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 112.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,227,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,688,000 after purchasing an additional 648,300 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $16,219,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 30.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 891,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,636,000 after acquiring an additional 206,413 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 640.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 198,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,042,000 after acquiring an additional 172,065 shares during the period. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WWE shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $94.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised World Wrestling Entertainment from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.70.

World Wrestling Entertainment Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE WWE opened at $84.00 on Wednesday. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $54.66 and a one year high of $93.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.92.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $325.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.25 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 47.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

World Wrestling Entertainment Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is 20.96%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of content through various channels. It operates through the following business segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment reflects the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Featured Articles

