Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Cuts Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 74,980 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.9% in the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 32.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in Equity Residential by 1.4% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Equity Residential by 21.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 0.9% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 22,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Residential Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $62.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $57.38 and a 1-year high of $94.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.37.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.36%.

EQR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $2,510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,848. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equity Residential Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

