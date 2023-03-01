Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Cuts Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 74,980 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 482,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,433,000 after acquiring an additional 109,396 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 28.0% in the third quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,125,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,688,000 after buying an additional 246,105 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 25.3% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. HGI Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,102,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 2.4% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 934,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,657,000 after buying an additional 22,021 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 40,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $2,510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,848. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on EQR shares. BTIG Research lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Argus upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.82.

Equity Residential stock opened at $62.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $57.38 and a 12 month high of $94.32.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.36%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

