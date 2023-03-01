Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Cuts Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,712 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.5% during the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 210.6% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 218.3% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.07.

In related news, Director Gregory Hayes acquired 10,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $102.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $73.85 and a one year high of $113.53. The firm has a market cap of $47.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.39.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

