Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Decreases Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,706 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Evergy were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Evergy by 227.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Motco raised its position in Evergy by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Stock Down 2.3 %

EVRG stock opened at $58.81 on Wednesday. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $54.12 and a one year high of $73.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.06 and a 200-day moving average of $62.58.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Evergy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EVRG shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Evergy to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

