Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Decreases Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,875 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,469,000 after buying an additional 554,915 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,731,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,386,000 after purchasing an additional 583,680 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,270,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,110,000 after purchasing an additional 193,783 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,734,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,171,000 after acquiring an additional 132,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,074,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,149,000 after acquiring an additional 460,102 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Grainne Quinn sold 2,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $74,947.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,584.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PRGO opened at $37.69 on Wednesday. Perrigo Company plc has a 12 month low of $30.78 and a 12 month high of $43.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.273 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -108.33%.

PRGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).

