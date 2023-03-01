Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Decreases Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 88.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,529 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 28,196 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Target were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Target by 20.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,177,540 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,213,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,559 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Target by 122,068.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,793,906 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $711,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789,982 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Target by 27.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $624,690,000 after purchasing an additional 953,518 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Target by 2.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,394,714 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $620,665,000 after purchasing an additional 85,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Target by 12.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $530,570,000 after purchasing an additional 269,648 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on TGT shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on Target in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Target from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.48.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $168.50 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $254.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.75 and a 200-day moving average of $161.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $77.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

