Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Decreases Stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 50,600 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Western Digital by 148.0% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 496 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 299.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 659 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 107.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WDC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Digital to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $38.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.90. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $29.73 and a twelve month high of $63.26. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of -132.69 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The data storage provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.34). Western Digital had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post -4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

