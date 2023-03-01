Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its stake in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,968 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Proto Labs by 0.5% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Proto Labs by 1.7% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Proto Labs by 8.6% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Proto Labs during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Proto Labs Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PRLB opened at $31.44 on Wednesday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $22.04 and a one year high of $56.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.14 and a 200 day moving average of $32.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Proto Labs Profile

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $37.50 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Proto Labs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

(Get Rating)

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.