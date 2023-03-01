Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 764.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,640 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HE. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 100,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HE opened at $40.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.41. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.18 and a 12-month high of $44.72.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.45%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI set a $36.00 price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Recommended Stories

