Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $500,000 Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 67,703 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 847.4% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 210.8% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCI. Cowen lifted their price objective on Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.36.

NYSE CCI opened at $130.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.64. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.71 and a 12 month high of $199.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.18%.

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

