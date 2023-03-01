Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $520,000 Stock Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Primerica were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 6.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,149,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,651,000 after acquiring an additional 241,400 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Primerica by 2.1% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,286,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,937,000 after buying an additional 26,215 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Primerica by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,174,000 after buying an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Primerica by 3.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 789,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,492,000 after buying an additional 23,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Primerica by 123.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 637,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,645,000 after buying an additional 352,377 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Primerica alerts:

Primerica Stock Up 3.6 %

PRI stock opened at $191.94 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.70. Primerica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.22 and a 12-month high of $195.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.24.

Primerica Increases Dividend

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.56. Primerica had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The business had revenue of $686.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

Primerica announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 17th that permits the company to repurchase $375.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Primerica from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. William Blair lowered Primerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Primerica from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $614,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,858.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.