Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $561,000 Stock Position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,678 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Copa were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Copa by 136.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Copa by 16.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copa by 96.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Copa by 51.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Copa in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPA opened at $92.35 on Wednesday. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 12 month low of $55.25 and a 12 month high of $96.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.32.

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.40. Copa had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $890.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised Copa from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Copa from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Copa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded Copa from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.13.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; South America; Central America; and Caribbean. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia, and other cities. The company was founded on May 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Panama.

