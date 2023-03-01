Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $564,000 Stock Holdings in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its position in shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,648 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in 360 DigiTech were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in 360 DigiTech by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in 360 DigiTech by 147.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 6.5% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 1.5% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 67,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 21.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

Get 360 DigiTech alerts:

360 DigiTech Trading Down 1.3 %

QFIN stock opened at $20.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.89. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $25.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.36.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platforms. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.