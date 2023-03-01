Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $568,000 Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,875 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRGO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Perrigo during the second quarter worth approximately $59,147,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Perrigo by 11,414.0% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 996,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,429,000 after acquiring an additional 987,880 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Perrigo during the first quarter worth approximately $24,684,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 11.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,731,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,386,000 after purchasing an additional 583,680 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,469,000 after purchasing an additional 554,915 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on PRGO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Perrigo from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Perrigo Price Performance

In other Perrigo news, EVP Grainne Quinn sold 2,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $74,947.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,584.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $37.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Perrigo Company plc has a 1 year low of $30.78 and a 1 year high of $43.90.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.273 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -108.33%.

About Perrigo

(Get Rating)

Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.