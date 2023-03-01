Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $594,000 Stock Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 161.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 438.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 191.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Worm Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $314,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,689.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $621,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,270.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $314,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,689.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,968,148. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MHK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.50.

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $102.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 342.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.46. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.01 and a 1 year high of $159.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

