Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $595,000 Stock Position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 23,505 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PDM. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3,499.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $9.15 on Wednesday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.72 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.18%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

