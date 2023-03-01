Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $598,000 Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 112,402 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 68.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,416,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,455,083,000 after buying an additional 7,514,505 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 17.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,389,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,606 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,955,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,219,000 after purchasing an additional 166,221 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,074,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,303,000 after purchasing an additional 67,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,163,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,806,000 after purchasing an additional 539,483 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.2 %

In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $24,232,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,112,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,819,891.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $24,232,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,112,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,819,891.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at $18,706,921.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 341,699 shares of company stock valued at $33,143,046. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $96.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.77 and its 200 day moving average is $88.59. The company has a market cap of $163.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 11.99%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Further Reading

