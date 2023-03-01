Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $603,000 Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,565 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,232 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Comcast were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 25,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $687,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,255,000. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.7% during the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 24,666 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bislett Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at $2,933,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Down 0.5 %

Comcast stock opened at $37.17 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $48.42. The stock has a market cap of $156.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 90.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,507,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.