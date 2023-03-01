Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $612,000 Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 155.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,533 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Paylocity by 11.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,778,582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,705,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,092 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 20.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,399,000 after purchasing an additional 236,876 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 3,829.9% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 106,698 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,776,000 after purchasing an additional 103,983 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 9.7% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 771,722 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $186,433,000 after purchasing an additional 68,410 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the first quarter worth approximately $14,007,000. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PCTY shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $276.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $231.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.71.

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $192.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $202.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 112.64 and a beta of 1.08. Paylocity Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $152.01 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $273.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.78 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 18.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 75,000 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total transaction of $16,260,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,497,423 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,946,280.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 59,053 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.83, for a total transaction of $12,036,772.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,438,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,652,957.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total transaction of $16,260,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,497,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,946,280.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,303 shares of company stock worth $30,307,250. Company insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

