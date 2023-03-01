Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $612,000 Holdings in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its holdings in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating) by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 64,700 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Universal Logistics were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Universal Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Universal Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Universal Logistics by 8.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Universal Logistics by 79.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Logistics alerts:

Universal Logistics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ULH opened at $29.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $780.52 million, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.63 and its 200-day moving average is $35.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $45.00.

Universal Logistics Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.60%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ULH shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Universal Logistics

(Get Rating)

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Logistics, Intermodal, Trucking, Company-Managed Brokerage, and Other. The Contract Logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support inbound logistics to original equipment manufacturers and major retailers on a contractual basis, generally pursuant to terms of one year or longer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.