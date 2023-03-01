Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $614,000 Position in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its stake in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,059 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in TPI Composites by 0.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in TPI Composites by 3.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in TPI Composites by 3.1% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its position in TPI Composites by 11.9% in the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 18,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in TPI Composites by 12.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

TPI Composites Price Performance

TPIC opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. TPI Composites, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.46 and a twelve month high of $25.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TPI Composites Profile

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America raised shares of TPI Composites from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Sunday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

(Get Rating)

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US), Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in its Newton, Iowa plant, the manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in its Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.