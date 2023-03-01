Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $632,000 Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 66,237 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 936.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $109.49 on Wednesday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $57.84 and a 12 month high of $117.49. The firm has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a PE ratio of 44.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.64 and a 200-day moving average of $86.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HZNP shares. StockNews.com raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $116.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.42.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 28,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total transaction of $3,159,830.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,501 shares in the company, valued at $6,074,136.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 28,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total value of $3,159,830.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,501 shares in the company, valued at $6,074,136.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 27,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total value of $3,066,390.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,367,884.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,184 shares of company stock worth $11,285,478 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

