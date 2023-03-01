Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $639,000 Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 69.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,322 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,327 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Adobe were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 338.1% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $323.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $352.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $340.15. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $479.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 36.74%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $332.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.37.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,598. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at $141,717,044.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,265 shares of company stock worth $9,067,344 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

