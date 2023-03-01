Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $656,000 Stock Holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,688 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 113,712 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 62.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Associated Banc by 11.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Associated Banc in the first quarter worth about $262,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 10.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 5,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,712,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $403,145,000 after buying an additional 172,329 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ASB opened at $23.15 on Wednesday. Associated Banc-Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.45 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.51.

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $452.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.92 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 25.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.74%.

In other news, Director John B. Williams sold 1,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $44,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,945.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John B. Williams sold 1,840 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $44,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,945.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,889 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $116,993.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,140.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Associated Banc-Corp. is a holding company, which engages in banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

