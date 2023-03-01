Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $666,000 Stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 160.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 477 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

SXT opened at $75.39 on Wednesday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.17 and a fifty-two week high of $89.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.50.

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.06). Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $348.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 49.10%.

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

