Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $674,000 Stock Position in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its stake in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265,938 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Lufax were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LU. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lufax by 1,344.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Lufax during the third quarter worth about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lufax during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Lufax during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lufax by 275.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 6,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LU shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $1.70 to $1.40 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley cut Lufax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $1.52 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. CLSA upgraded Lufax from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lufax from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $6.40 to $1.60 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, HSBC lowered Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.07.

NYSE:LU opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.47. Lufax Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $7.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

