Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $690,000 Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 81.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 61,974 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LSCC. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 47.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

LSCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.90.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 8,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total value of $746,992.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,272 shares in the company, valued at $13,372,477.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 19,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $1,776,536.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,971,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 8,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total transaction of $746,992.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,272 shares in the company, valued at $13,372,477.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,773 shares of company stock worth $9,879,803. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LSCC opened at $84.96 on Wednesday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $43.41 and a twelve month high of $92.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.43 and a 200-day moving average of $64.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 66.38 and a beta of 1.34.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The company had revenue of $175.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

