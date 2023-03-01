Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $691,000 Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693,982 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $373,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $480,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Invitation Homes stock opened at $31.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.52 and a 1 year high of $44.36. The company has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 50.42, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.09.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 167.74%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INVH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Invitation Homes to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Invitation Homes Profile

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

