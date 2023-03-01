Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

Fastenal Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of FAST opened at $51.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.02 and a 200 day moving average of $49.76. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $43.73 and a 52-week high of $60.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.68%.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $798,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $372,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

Further Reading

