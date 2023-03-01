Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $497,000 in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 207,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the second quarter worth $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 104.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 10,842 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Burning Rock Biotech by 1,169.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 29,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BNR opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.26. Burning Rock Biotech Limited has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $11.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.71.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Central Laboratory Business, In-Hospital Business, and Pharma Research and Development Services. The company primarily offers next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection and prognosis prediction tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

