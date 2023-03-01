Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $497,000 in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 207,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 76.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,410,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,059 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 866.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,098,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 984,600 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,425,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,345,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 550,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,436,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,348,000 after acquiring an additional 140,533 shares during the last quarter. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Burning Rock Biotech Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BNR opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. Burning Rock Biotech Limited has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $11.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average of $2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.26.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Central Laboratory Business, In-Hospital Business, and Pharma Research and Development Services. The company primarily offers next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection and prognosis prediction tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

