Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $510,000 in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Iridium Communications by 107.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the third quarter valued at $65,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Iridium Communications by 101.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Iridium Communications Price Performance

IRDM opened at $61.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 876.84 and a beta of 1.14. Iridium Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.88 and a fifty-two week high of $65.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.04 and a 200 day moving average of $51.62.

Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $193.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.52 million. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Insider Transactions at Iridium Communications

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 21,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $1,180,750.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,539,001.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 21,769 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $1,180,750.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,539,001.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry West sold 10,900 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total value of $685,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,585,354.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,208 shares of company stock worth $11,019,529. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IRDM. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BWS Financial raised their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iridium Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iridium Communications, Inc engages in the provision of global satellite communications services and products. Its products include personal communicators, messengers, and trackers, satellite phones, push-to-talk-devices, broadband, midband, and external terminals, docking stations, apps, and accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.