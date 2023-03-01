Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $604,000 in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 47,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 169.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the third quarter worth $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 51.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the third quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the third quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Hope Bancorp stock opened at $12.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.46. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $17.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 28.44%. The company had revenue of $236.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.94%.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. It offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

