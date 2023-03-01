Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $637,000 in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veritex by 610.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritex during the first quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Veritex during the first quarter worth $41,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Veritex during the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veritex by 1,827.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VBTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens decreased their price target on Veritex from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Hovde Group decreased their price target on Veritex to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Veritex from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Veritex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

Veritex Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Veritex stock opened at $26.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.33. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.99 and a 52-week high of $41.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $120.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.22 million. Veritex had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veritex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

Insider Transactions at Veritex

In other Veritex news, Director John Sughrue bought 3,652 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.36 per share, for a total transaction of $99,918.72. Following the purchase, the director now owns 76,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,849.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products, mortgages, and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Articles

