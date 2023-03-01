Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $703,000 in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 28,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CC. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chemours during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemours during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 19.7% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemours during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Chemours during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CC. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chemours from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

CC stock opened at $34.18 on Wednesday. The Chemours Company has a 52 week low of $22.56 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.01%.

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

