Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $703,000 in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 28,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chemours by 29.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,075,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $569,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060,250 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,618,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $145,388,000 after acquiring an additional 254,243 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 9.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,228,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,935,000 after acquiring an additional 198,205 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 39.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,605,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,577,000 after acquiring an additional 452,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Chemours by 12.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,500,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,234,000 after buying an additional 168,809 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chemours from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chemours currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

Chemours Stock Up 0.4 %

Chemours Announces Dividend

Chemours stock opened at $34.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.70. The Chemours Company has a 52-week low of $22.56 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.01%.

Chemours Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

