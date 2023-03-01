Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 343 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Booking were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AKO Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Booking by 6.3% in the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 366,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $602,867,000 after acquiring an additional 21,609 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its position in shares of Booking by 1.0% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 315,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $552,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth approximately $373,371,000. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Booking by 0.7% in the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 156,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,524.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,675.16.

Insider Transactions at Booking

Booking Stock Up 0.1 %

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total transaction of $3,248,574.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,804 shares in the company, valued at $101,643,239.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total value of $3,248,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,643,239.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,120 shares of company stock worth $4,893,155. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking stock opened at $2,524.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,303.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,037.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,616.85 and a one year high of $2,548.89.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $15.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 123.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

