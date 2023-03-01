Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Stock Position in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) by 82.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 190,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,162 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,603 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $19.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.84. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $27.15. The company has a market capitalization of $806.39 million, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.23.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.50%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genco Shipping & Trading

In other news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 17,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $343,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 416,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,066,221.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 14,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $274,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,361,865.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 17,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $343,656.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 416,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,066,221.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,982 shares of company stock worth $813,285. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GNK shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

