Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $573,000 Investment in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WSC. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Insider Transactions at WillScot Mobile Mini

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.47 per share, for a total transaction of $252,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $51.40 on Wednesday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $30.52 and a twelve month high of $53.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.96. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. William Blair initiated coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

(Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.