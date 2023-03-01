Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 377.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avista in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 178.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avista in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Avista Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE AVA opened at $41.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Avista Co. has a 12 month low of $35.72 and a 12 month high of $46.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.87.

Avista Increases Dividend

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.33. Avista had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $496.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is 86.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp lowered shares of Avista from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho lowered shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $104,984.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,027.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

Further Reading

