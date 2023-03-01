Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 21,600 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Equity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Equity Bancshares by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Equity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Equity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Equity Bancshares by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Bancshares alerts:

Equity Bancshares Trading Up 0.3 %

Equity Bancshares stock opened at $30.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $479.16 million, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.06 and a 1 year high of $38.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.78.

Equity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.36%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Equity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Craig L. Anderson sold 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total value of $39,078.75. Following the sale, the president now owns 32,445 shares in the company, valued at $994,439.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Craig L. Anderson sold 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total value of $39,078.75. Following the sale, the president now owns 32,445 shares in the company, valued at $994,439.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie A. Huber sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total transaction of $27,186.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,999.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,278 shares of company stock worth $69,785. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.