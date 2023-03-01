Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.9% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.9% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 58,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 44.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $51.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.54. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.52 and a 52 week high of $53.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.47 per share, for a total transaction of $252,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. William Blair assumed coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

