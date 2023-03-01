Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 222 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 154.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 158 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 254 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 407 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 2.5 %

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $416.35 on Wednesday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $212.93 and a 52 week high of $433.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $408.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $369.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $10.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.41 by $1.07. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.38% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 2,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.56, for a total transaction of $1,028,190.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,188,650.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 2,529 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.56, for a total transaction of $1,028,190.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,188,650.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.05, for a total value of $375,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,173,864.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,006 shares of company stock worth $18,371,390 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on DECK shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $393.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $447.77.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.