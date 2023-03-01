Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 3,231 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 220.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,341,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,118,388,000 after acquiring an additional 700,532 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 53.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,471,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,644,300,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384,997 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 8.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $775,264,000 after acquiring an additional 587,056 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,785,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $404,460,000 after acquiring an additional 159,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 9.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,170,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,989,000 after acquiring an additional 267,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $131.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.64. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $79.65 and a 1 year high of $150.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.05.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.87.

About Valero Energy



Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

