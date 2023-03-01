Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 4,815 Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 167.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 143.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 169.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

Insider Activity at TD SYNNEX

In other TD SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total value of $119,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,893 shares in the company, valued at $5,644,033.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total transaction of $119,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,644,033.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total transaction of $839,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,891,617.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,193,876 shares of company stock worth $503,935,086 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNX shares. Barclays started coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TD SYNNEX from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

NYSE SNX opened at $96.52 on Wednesday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $78.86 and a 1-year high of $115.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.78 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 1.04%. On average, equities analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This is an increase from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 20.65%.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the distribution and aggregation of solutions in the information technology ecosystem. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan. The firm offers IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.